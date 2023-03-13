A 43-year-old woman died on Monday after a three-storey fall off the roof of her house.

The police said the case happened in Triq Willie Attard, Ħamrun at about 9.30am. They are not suspecting any foul play.

An ambulance crew gave on-site assistance and rushed the woman to hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia is holding an inquiry.

Police investigations are underway.