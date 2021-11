A woman, 61, was seriously injured on Monday afternoon when her car was involved in collision with another car in Birzebbuġa.

The police said on Tuesday that the crash involved two Toyota Vitz cars driven by two 61-year-old drivers, a man and a woman from Birzebbuġa.

The man was slightly injured.

A three-year-old boy who was in the car with the woman was taken to hospital for a check-up.