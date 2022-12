A 64-year-old woman was seriously injured in a fire in Qormi on Thursday, the police said in a statement.

The fire was reported in a residence on Triq l-Aħwa Żammit at around 9.15pm.

A 41-year-old man managed to exit the house unharmed, but the woman was trapped indoors and was rescued by members of the Civil Protection Department.

Police investigations and a magisterial inquiry are ongoing.