A 66-year-old woman died while swimming in Buġibba.

The police were informed about the drowning at around 12.30pm.

According to officers who rushed to the site at Triq Dawret il-Gżejjer, the woman was found floating face down. She was pulled ashore by fellow swimmers and lifeguards, who performed first aid on her.

The woman, who is English, was certified dead on site.

Police and magisterial investigations are ongoing.