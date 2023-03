A woman, 68, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle was hospitalised on Tuesday evening after a collision in St Joseph High Road, Hamrun.

The accident happened at 5pm and involved a Yamaha motorcycle driven by a 43-year-old man from Attard, and a Toyota Vitz driven by a 19-year-old man from Sta Venera.

The woman, who is from Attard, was seriously injured.

The police are investigating.