A 70-year-old woman has suffered grievous injuries after being hit by a car in Santa Venera on Saturday morning, the police said.

The incident took place at 9.30am on Omnibus Street.

The Santa Venera resident was hit by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 65-year-old man, a Birkirkara resident.

A medical team was called to the scene and the woman was rushed to Mater Dei hospital.

A police investigation is underway.