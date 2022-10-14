A 72-year-old woman was seriously hurt when a motorbike hit her in Birkirkara on Friday.
The police said the accident happened in Valley Road at around noon.
As a result of the accident, the 22-year-old rider from Mosta fell off the bike which continued to drag along the road, crashing into a Renault that was being driven by 44-year-old woman who lives in Xewkija.
The victim, who lives in Naxxar, was given first aid by a medical team on-site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
