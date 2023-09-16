Updated at 2.45pm with new details.

A 73-year-old woman was seriously injured and taken to hospital on Saturday morning after she was hit by a car in Birkirkara.

The pedestrian was injured when a Toyota Vitz hit her on Triq Tumas Fenech at around 8.45am.

The police have confirmed that the Toyota was being driven by a 50-year-old man from Birkirkara.

An ambulance was called for and the victim was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment where it was certified that she had sustained serious injuries.

A police investigation is underway.