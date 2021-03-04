A 74-year-old woman was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Marsaxlokk on Thursday.
The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Arznell at noon.
The woman, who is from Marsaxlokk, was hit by a Toyota Auris driven by a 42-year-old woman from Marsaxlokk.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us