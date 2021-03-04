A 74-year-old woman was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Marsaxlokk on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Arznell at noon.

The woman, who is from Marsaxlokk, was hit by a Toyota Auris driven by a 42-year-old woman from Marsaxlokk.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.