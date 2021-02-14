An elderly woman was taken to hospital on Sunday morning after she was hit by a car in a parking area in Attard.

The pedestrian, who is 75 years old and lives in Attard, was walking in the parking area on Triq il-Pitkali at around 10am when the incident happened.

She was hit by a Citroen C3 driven by a 73-year-old woman who also lives in Attard.

A medical team was called to the scene and took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors have certified her injuries as being of a grievous nature.

District police are leading an investigation into the incident.