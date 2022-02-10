A 75-year-old woman from Birkirkara has been seriously injured after she was hit by a car in Santa Venera on Wednesday evening.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Misraħ il-Barrieri at 5pm.

The woman was hit by a Ford Ranger that was being driven by a 50-year-old man who lives in Paola.

She was given first aid by a medical team on site and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held and police are investigating.