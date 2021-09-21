A 76-year-old woman was taken to hospital with grievous injuries following a collision in Luqa on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a Toyota Passo when the driver – a 78-year-old Luqa man – lost control of the car on Triq il-Ġdida in Luqa and crashed into a bollard.

A medical team was called to the site and administered first aid on-site before taking her to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The crash was reported to the police at around 1pm. An investigation is under way.