A 76-year-old woman was taken to hospital with grievous injuries following a collision in Luqa on Tuesday afternoon.
The woman was sitting in the passenger seat of a Toyota Passo when the driver – a 78-year-old Luqa man – lost control of the car on Triq il-Ġdida in Luqa and crashed into a bollard.
A medical team was called to the site and administered first aid on-site before taking her to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The crash was reported to the police at around 1pm. An investigation is under way.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us