An 80-year-old woman died while COVID positive, the health authorities said on Monday.

Meanwhile, 72 people tested positive for COVID between Sunday and Monday, while a further 80 recovered, according to health data published on Facebook.

This means Malta's current number of known active cases stands at 861.

Of these, 42 are at Mater Dei Hospital, three of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

The same health data shows that over 344,700 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.