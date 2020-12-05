An 82-year-old woman was grievously injured on Friday evening in a traffic collision in Xewkija, Gozo.

The woman, who is from Xewkija, was driving a Maruti on Triq San Bert when she collided with a BMW being driven by a 37-year-old man from Nadur. The crash was reported to the police at 7.15pm.

A medical team administered first aid on-site before taking her to Gozo General Hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries.

District police have opened an investigation into the case.