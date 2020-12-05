An 82-year-old woman was grievously injured on Friday evening in a traffic collision in Xewkija, Gozo.
The woman, who is from Xewkija, was driving a Maruti on Triq San Bert when she collided with a BMW being driven by a 37-year-old man from Nadur. The crash was reported to the police at 7.15pm.
A medical team administered first aid on-site before taking her to Gozo General Hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries.
District police have opened an investigation into the case.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us