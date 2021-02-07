An elderly woman is feeling “vulnerable, uncomfortable and unsafe” after construction works around her Sliema home exposed an adjacent well that she claims threatens its foundations.

Joy Hall, 88, has been left “suspended” – both physically and figuratively – as the development around her old house in Trejqet Luzju sends vibrations through its floors in what feels like an accident waiting to happen.

The well is one of a number on the site of two developments around the house, calling into question her property’s stability.

Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, which has taken on the cause of the octogenarian living in fear of the repercussions of excavation, said the “demolition of the reservoir risked seriously destabilising her house”.

An underlying hole that has been cemented up has done nothing to inspire confidence and a sense of security in Hall.

“I do not know how anything could be built on all this, without something happening,” she warned.

But the architects of the adjacent upcoming guesthouse in Amery Street have said: “We have done nothing to jeopardise the stability of the house.”

C&K Architects said the demolition of the existing property and cleaning out of rubble exposed a very small garden well of no heritage value that was covered by a metre of soil and did not extend under the house.

“No excavation has been carried out close to it either and the hole was already there,” said architect Christian Spiteri, adding nothing that could have supported the standalone house was demolished.

“No corners will be cut to reduce the inconvenience caused,” said Spiteri, who “sympathised” with the resident, but added that everyone has a right to develop their property too, while taking all safety measures.

Nevertheless, an emotional Hall admitted to being “frightened” as she feels the vibrations underfoot. They recently drove a guest out of her house.

Pictures on the wall have moved and tables shake – and this was just the effect of a “scooper”, she said, anxious about the impact of drilling for garages and other basement amenities for the neighbouring Class 3A development.

With so many fatalities caused by construction, Hall wants to speak up for them and others injured by neighbouring works.

She normally spends her winters with family in the UK to escape the humidity. But last year, the pandemic meant she had to return to Malta much later than usual.

Digging right up to the house has unearthed a large reservoir, causing stability concerns.

When she got back in September, she found the demolition works on Amery Street had been carried out, exposing the back of her house, and realised she had missed the window to object to the development.

“I would certainly have objected wildly to a ridiculous hotel on a little residential alleyway. It should never have been allowed,” she said, foreseeing the activity that is expected to rock the once peaceful area.

I just want to enjoy what I have left

“I did not know what to do,” said the bewildered woman. “I still do not know what to do as an elderly person with no family here. My sons cannot come over to sort it out. I am at a loose end.”

COVID-19 has now prevented Hall from travelling to the UK for the winter. But this time, it means she can keep a watchful eye on what is going on around her.

“Fortunately, I am in Malta as I would have returned to God knows what!”

No intentions of moving out

The seven-storey development is also expected to shut out the light and make her home damper. But Hall, who moved into the house she and her husband built in 1968, has no intentions of moving out in this time of her life – “my last few years”.

Her memories are here, with her husband, who died in 2013. “There is nothing of his in the UK, so I want to stay here with him,” she said.

“I was promised a flat in exchange for my home, but I do not want to change anything,” she insisted, wishing to be surrounded by a lifetime of memories.

In hindsight, she admits, she should have bought the adjacent property “just to keep ourselves safe”. But back then, even though it was suggested, no one imaged this scenario.

She is now sleeping downstairs as she feels more protected but will have privacy issues when the building starts going up.

“Even though I am fit, I am too old to be doing anything about this. I just want to enjoy what I have left.”

‘The excesses of rampant cowboy development’

FAA maintains the Luzju Lane house is at risk of collapse because basic regulations have been ignored and excavation has continued right up to its wall.

The exposed well was not mentioned in the demolition statement, probably due to the lack of geological studies, it said.

The NGO has taken up several cases of suffering residents to safeguard their quality of life, including the “inhuman treatment” of 94-year-old Yolanda Angileri, where “the developer, in cahoots with his architect, started demolishing the floors above her while she was still living below”. The stress of having stones crashing down into her yard caused a stroke, which led to her death.

FAA said the “excesses of rampant cowboy development have greatly reduced urban quality of life, leading to suffering, which has undermined residents’ health”.

It hoped the recommendations drawn up in the wake of Miriam Pace’s death are implemented to prevent further incidents.