A 91-year-old woman suffering from COVID-19 has died, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The woman had tested positive for the virus on October 31. She died earlier on Sunday morning at the Good Samaritan hospital in St Paul’s Bay, which has been set up to care for elderly COVID-19 patients who are in residential care.

She is the 76th coronavirus patient to have died since the pandemic reached Malta in March.

In a brief statement, the Health Ministry offered the victim’s families its condolences.