A 91-year-old woman has died while being positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry said early on Monday.
She passed away at Mater Dei Hospital late on Sunday after having tested positive on September 10.
The woman becomes the 32nd person to die after testing positive for the virus.
The ministry expressed its condolences and urged people to observe basic precautions such as maintaining physically distancing, washing hands and wearing masks
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us