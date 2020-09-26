A 92-year-old woman has become the 31st COVID-19 patient in Malta to die.

The woman, who lived inside an unspecified residential care home, died during the night, the Health Ministry said.

She had first tested positive on September 15 and also had underlying health conditions. Her death follows that of a 94-year-old on Friday, who passed away just hours after testing positive for the virus.

In a statement announcing her death, the ministry offered the woman’s family its condolences and reminded people of the importance of regular hand washing, maintaining safe distances during social interactions and wearing masks.

Around one in every four deaths in Malta linked to the pandemic have been among residents in homes for the elderly.

On Friday, health authorities confirmed that elderly residents at the Fgura San Ġużepp home, who tested negative to COVID-19, were being moved to two separate residences.

At least 113 of 278 residents at this home have tested positive for the virus.