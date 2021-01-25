A 45-year-old woman was arrested by the police moments after robbing three elderly people at their Paul's Bay home.

The police said the woman, accompanied by a 13-year-old boy, knocked on the women's door at around noon on Sunday, begging for money.

One of the elderly, who live on Triq Sir Luigi Preziosi, went indoors to get some money. However, she was followed by the woman who snatched some cash that was on the table. She fled the scene with the boy.

Members of the Rapid Intervention Unit searched for the two in the area, tracking them down on Triq l-10 ta’ Frar in half an hour.

The money was found on the boy.

The police said it asked Aġenzija Appoġġ to help track his relatives. He is now in their care.

The woman will be taken to court on Monday.