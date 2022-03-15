A 26-year-old woman has been charged with trying to kill her partner when she drove a car onto him on Sunday afternoon, while her one-month-old baby was in the car.

The woman, whose name is not being published by court order, pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of her partner, slightly injuring him, threatening him, dangerously driving a car while a child was onboard and damaging a parked vehicle on Sunday at about 5pm in Zabbar.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke heard how the partner, who lived with the woman and the baby, dropped all charges against her.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, for the woman, requested bail.

The prosecution said it was not against the granting of bail so long as there were the right circumstances that included the couple not living under the same roof.

The prosecution added that the woman had a baby who was a dependant on her. However, given that this was a very fresh issue, there was the fear of another crime being committed - whether it was a threat or further violence. In light of this, the prosecution registered a formal objection.

Lawyer Mark Attard Montalto, representing the victim, did not object to the granting of bail saying his client was willing to move out of their Zebbuġ home.

Magistrate Clarke upheld the bail request against various conditions that included no communication with the partner, a €5,000 deposit and a personal guarantee of €15,000.