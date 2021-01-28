A woman, who allegedly stole some €400 in cash from a pet shop last Monday, was granted bail after pleading not guilty during her arraignment on Thursday.

Graziella Debono, 44 of Qawra, was arrested on the strength of CCTV footage after the Marsa shop owner reported the theft at Hamrun police statio.

The woman was charged with the alleged theft, as well as breaching a previous court order.

A request for bail was objected to, in view of the accused’s unruly character and conduct record. Moreover, civilian witnesses were still to testify, argued prosecuting Inspector Roderick Attard, adding that the woman had already attempted to contact the shop owner, offering to reimburse the money.

Lawyer, Mario Mifsud, countered that the accused had intended to buy the rabbits for her sister with special needs.

Arguing in favour of the presumption of innocence, Mifsud said that the court could impose sufficiently stringent conditions to ensure that the accused did not approach prosecution witnesses.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli granted bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000, signing the bail book three times weekly and under strict orders not to visit Marsa.