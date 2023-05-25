A trans woman was on Thursday charged with threatening and offending pastor Gordon-John Manché after having taken umbrage at his disparaging comments about the LGBT community.

Nowella Cutajar Cucciardi, 20, from Fgura, appeared before Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi charged with threatening and offending Manché and with misuse of telecommunications equipment.

The court heard how she called Manché expressing her frustration at his "judgemental and offensive" comments on the LGBT community. During the call, she is said to have threatened him with violence. She continued to threaten and offend him in subsequent messages, forcing him to file a police report.

In court, Cutajar Cucciardi apologised for her actions, explaining that she was taken over by her anger towards the pastor’s statements.

Manché told the court he was accepting her apology and was forgiving her, even promising her his prayers. He said he held no grudges against her and the two shook hands as a sign of friendship.

Magistrate Azzopardi said that given the apology and the withdrawal of the criminal complaint, the court had no option but to drop the case and acquit her of all charges.

Police Inspector Jonathan Ransley prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb were defence counsel while lawyer Joseph Bugeja appeared parte civile for Manché.