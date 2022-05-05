A woman admitted in court on Thursday to having stolen a gold ring from a jewellery shop in Valletta while under probation.

Daniela Tranchino, 45, from Gzira, made the admission before the same magistrate who placed her on probation three years ago.

The court heard that the woman suffers a drug problem.

Defence counsel Leontine Calleja requested a pre-sentencing report and bail for her client pending the drawing up of that report.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace upheld both requests and granted bail against a personal guarantee of €5000 and signing of the bail book once a week.

Inspectors Daryl Borg and Kevin Pulis prosecuted.