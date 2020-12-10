A woman and a boy from Żebbuġ, Gozo were injured in a traffic accident in their home town on Thursday.

Police said the accident happened at Triq l-Imgħallem at 8am.

The woman lost control of her Toyota Vitz, which plunged into a field below road level. The boy was a passenger in the car.

Members of the Civil Protection were called on site to assist the victims who were given first aid by a medical team before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

The woman suffered grievous injuries, while the boy was slightly hurt.

Police are investigating.