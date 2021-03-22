A woman and a man were grievously injured in a crash on Triq Valletta in Mosta late on Sunday.

The police said the traffic accident took place at around 9.20pm.

A 36-year-old man from Birkirkara was behind the wheel of a Peugeot 308, while a 32-year-old man, who was slightly injured in the crash, was driving a BMW 318.

A 30-year-old woman from Santa Venera who was riding in the BMW was later certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

A 33-year-old woman from Cospicua and an 11-year-old boy were in the Peugeot.

Investigations are ongoing.