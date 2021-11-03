Update 2.25pm

A woman and two children were hospitalised on Wednesday following a traffic accident in Naxxar.

The police said that the accident happened in Triq tal-Balal at around 12.30pm.

The woman was driving a Hyundai I10 that was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Lancer that was being driven by a 20-year-old from Marsascala.

The two children, aged 14 and 11, were passengers in the Hyundai.

Details about the victims are not yet available and their condition is not yet known.

Both cars were heading towards Mater Dei Hospital when they collided. A parked BMW X3 was also hit. A wall collapsed as a result of the accident and is in a dangerous state, the police warned.

The Civil Protection Department assisted in the operation.

The road has been reopened to traffic.