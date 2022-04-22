A woman who admitted to a series of offensive Facebook posts targeting a magistrate apologised for her behaviour in court and was granted bail pending judgment.

Charlene Gatt, a 36-year old unemployed Żebbuġ resident, landed back in court under arrest on Friday afternoon after persisting in her wrongdoing even when the magistrate had forgiven her earlier on.

After being forgiven by the magistrate, Gatt proceeded to upload two or three new posts targeting the member of the judiciary as well as the prosecution, explained prosecuting Inspector Clayton Camilleri, while presenting printouts of those posts in court.

When she was arrested, a knife was also found inside her handbag, duty magistrate Noel Bartolo was further informed.

The woman was charged with insulting and threatening the magistrate, carrying a weapon, misuse of electronic communications equipment, breaching two sets of bail conditions, committing the alleged wrongdoing while under a suspended sentence and a conditional discharge as well as relapsing.

After consulting her lawyers, the woman registered an admission.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono declared on Gatt’s behalf that she acknowledged that the magistrate targeted by her comments was “a person of integrity” and confirmed that she was withdrawing all that she had written on social media.

The accused also registered a formal apology and said that she was sorry for what she had done.

In light of such circumstances, the court upheld the defence’s request for a pre-sentencing report and appointed a probation officer to draw up such a report.

The court also upheld a request for bail which was not objected to by the prosecuting officer who, however, insisted that the offensive posts were to be deleted.

A condition to that effect was included in the bail decree whereby the court ordered the deletion of the posts “within three days.”

The court also ordered the woman not to approach prosecution witnesses, to sign the bail book twice weekly and to abide by court orders against a personal guarantee of €1,000.

The court also upheld a request by the prosecution to ban the publication of the name of the magistrate.

The case was deferred to June for the pre-sentencing report to be presented in court.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.