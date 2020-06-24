A 30-year-old woman from Msida was arrested on Wednesday when she was stopped during a drugs operation.

The police said in a statement it was around 10.30am when the Drug Squad police intercepted a car being driven by the woman on the outskirts of Valletta.

A search on her car yielded 72 sachets of substances believed to be heroin and cocaine.

The woman was arrested and is expected to be charged in court tomorrow with drug possession with intent to traffic.

Duty Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.