A woman has been arrested for allegedly importing drugs for trafficking.

Suspicions were aroused when the customs department found two packets containing four glass jars with what is believed be cannabis grass inside.

They were addressed to the 26-year-old German woman and the drugs squad was informed.

Police arrested the woman at an apartment in Sliema, where officers also found another six jars containing more of suspected cannabis grass, items related to drug use, and around €8,000 in cash.

The woman is being held at the police lock-up and is expected to be charged in court in the coming days. Police are investigating and an inquiry is being held.