The police have arrested a man after he allegedly hit a woman with a hammer in her head and face on Monday.

The police said the incident happened at around midday when they were informed that assistance was required in Triq Qasam Barrani in Mellieħa. Preliminary investigations showed that the 61-year-old woman was seriously injured when she received blows from a hammer to her face and head.

The woman was covered in blood when the police arrived and an ambulance rushed her to hospital where she was treated for the serious injuries she had sustained.

The police said they were holding a man, also 61 years old and also from Mellieħa, to help in the investigations.

The hammer that was allegedly used in the crime was found on site and seized by the police.

Duty Magistrate Charmaine Galea was informed about the case. She appointed a number of court experts to assist with the magisterial inquiry.