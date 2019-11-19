A woman who had hit in the head with a hammer last week, recalled in court on Tuesday how she had laid out the midday meal for her husband and then gone to her bedroom for a nap.

The next thing she recalled was waking up in a hospital bed.

The woman was allegedly attacked by her husband, Emanuel Borg 61 at their home in Mellieħa. He was arraigned last Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.

Upon arrival at the couple’s residence, police officers said they had found the woman, covered in blood. She was rushed to hospital where she was treated for serious injuries.

The hammer was found on site and seized by the police.

The man was kept under arrest at Mt Carmel Hospital following the alleged attack, but was granted bail on Tuesday against a deposit of €1000, a personal guarantee of €10,000, an obligation to sign the bail book every day and a curfew between 7.30pm and 7.30am.

The court further prohibited the accused from approaching that area of Mellieħa where the victim resided.

The case continues.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyer Lennox Vella was defence counsel.