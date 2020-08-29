A 47-year-old woman suffered serious injuries on Saturday afternoon when she was hit by a car in Gozo.



The woman, who is a Polish national, was struck by an Opel Astra being driven by a 77-year-old British man who lives in Għasri.



She was walking on Triq l-Imġarr in Xewkija at the time. Police said they received a phone call requesting assistance at around 12pm.



An ambulance rushed the woman to Gozo General Hospital, where doctors certified her injuries as being of a serious nature.



Magistrate Simone Grech is leading an inquiry into the incident. A police investigation is under way.

