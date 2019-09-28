A 22-year-old woman was grievously injured early on Saturday morning when she was involved in a car crash on the Coast Road.
The woman, who lives in Żabbar, was sitting in the passenger seat of a Suzuki Swift which smashed into crash barriers after its driver, a 23-year-old man from Ta’ Xbiex, lost control of the vehicle.
Emergency services were contacted at around 1.45am, the police said in a statement.
The woman was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance, where she is receiving treatment.
An investigation is under way.
A 22-year-old woman was grievously injured early on Saturday morning when she was involved in a car crash on the Coast Road.
Login
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up