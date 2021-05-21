A 54-year-old woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by a car in Fgura on Friday.
The police said the incident happened in Triq San Tumas at 8am.
The woman, who is from Tarxien, was hit by a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 31-year-old woman from Fgura.
The victim was given first aid on-site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.
