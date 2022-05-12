A woman who wrote offensive Facebook posts about a magistrate last month, was back in court on Thursday for allegedly stabbing another woman in Testaferrata Street last week.

Charlene Gatt, 37 of Zebbug resident, was accused of causing grievous bodily harm, unlicensed possession of a sharp or pointed weapon, assaulting her alleged victim and willfully breaching the public peace.

She was further charged with breaching three bail decrees, committing the alleged offences whilst under a suspended sentence handed down in February 2021 and a conditional discharge dated February 2022.

The woman was also charged with recidivism.

RELATED STORIES Hammer attack lands woman in court

Officers at Sliema police station had reported that they were alerted to a suspected stabbing at Testaferrata Street, Ta’ Xbiex, at 12.30am on May 4.

The victim somehow managed to make it to a nearby pastizzeria and was being given first aid by those present when police arrived a short while later, explained prosecuting Inspector Colin Sheldon.

The woman said that she had been stabbed with a knife and identified her aggressor as Gatt, an acquaintance whom she had not spoken to for a long time.

She had no idea as to what had led to the assault.

An arrest warrant was issued against the suspect.

But investigators had quite a problem in tracing the woman, crossing paths with other police officers who were also trying to track down Gatt in relation to separate issues.

On Wednesday, police were informed that Gatt had turned up at the Probation Services office and that was where the arrest warrant was finally executed, the court was told.

The suspect was interrogated in the presence of her lawyer and opted for her right to silence.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono requested bail, arguing that the alleged incident happened quite a few days ago and there had not been any attempt to tamper with evidence in the meantime.

However, Inspector Sheldon promptly rebutted that the victim was still in hospital, receiving treatment for the wounds she suffered under her breast and on the back.

Debono argued that the accused was still presumed innocent and the alleged breaches of bail were still to be proved. The law had been amended to allow for greater discretion by the courts when deciding upon bail.

Magistrate Noel Bartolo turned down the bail request in view of the nature of the charges and the fear of tampering with evidence.

Inspectors Colin Sheldon and Clayton Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.