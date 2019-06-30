A woman who claims to have lost her €820,000 winning lottery ticket has managed to stop lottery operator Maltco from giving the prize money to charity until the issue is resolved in court.

Maltco had announced that the Quaterno and Jackpot winning ticket, drawn on May 18 and purchased from Qawra, had not been claimed and unless the winner stepped forward by July 17, the winnings would be transferred to the Good Causes Fund.

The woman had subsequently come forward and said that she had misplaced her winning ticket soon after being discharged from hospital.

She said that she had been trying her luck with the same numbers over nine months, always taking her old tickets to a Qawra lotto point to have them scanned and replaced with new tickets.

Her ticket had somehow been thrown away with an “old” batch of tickets, the woman had said. Her lawyer Carlos Bugeja has said that she has “ample evidence” proving that she had bought the ticket.

Dr Bugeja had filed a judicial letter and followed that up with a legal application to retrieve IT data on Maltco computer systems.

He had followed that up with a warrant of prohibitory injunction against Maltco Lotteries, to ensure the company did nothing with the prize money until the matter was resolved.

Having heard lawyers for both parties arguing for and against the prohibitory injunction, upheld provisionally last month, the First Hall, Civil Court, presided over by Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi, decreed that it would be useful for Maltco not to distribute the winnings as it intended to do.

“At this stage, the applicant’s claim was justified and merited being upheld,” thereby confirming the prohibitory injunction while the case continued.