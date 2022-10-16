A 22-year-old woman has been arrested by the police in connection with drug trafficking and importation.

The police said on Sunday the woman, who is Portuguese, was arrested at Malta International Airport after she was found in possession of around four kilos of suspected heroin.

The police had received information that the woman was likely to be carrying an illegal substance and they stopped her as soon as she arrived in Malta on a flight from Paris.

Assisted by customs officials, the police opened the woman’s luggage and in a false bottom found the suspected drug. It has a street value of around €520,000.

An inquiry is being held. The woman is being held at the police lock-up in Floriana and is expected to be arraigned in court at around 11am.