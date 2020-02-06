A suspect drug-trafficker was remanded in custody following her arraignment on Thursday after she was arrested at Malta International Airport carrying almost 1.5 kilos of heroin in her luggage.

The 31-year-old woman, of African nationality, whose name was banned under court order, pleaded not guilty to conspiring to import and procure the drug as well as to being in possession of heroin in circumstances indicating the drug was not for her personal use.

The woman, who works in hairdressing, was arrested as she was entering Malta The drug was in her luggage.

No request for bail was made at the arraignment stage and the woman was remanded in custody.

The court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, upheld two requests by the prosecution, banning the accused’s name from publication and issuing a freezing order upon all assets, both movable and immovable, of the woman, except for a minimal annual allowance in terms of law.

Inspector Kevin Pulis prosecuted. Lawyer Benjamin Valenzia was legal aid counsel.