A 30-year-old woman from Birkirkara has been arrested after she allegedly committed two thefts - from a shop in Marsascala and from another in Marsa.

The police said they were investigating the Marsascala theft on Saturday - from a shop in Triq il-Qaliet when they received information, at around 6pm, that another was being committed from a shop in Triq Ħal-Qormi, Marsa.

The police went on site and preliminary investigations established that a hooded person allegedly armed with a knife and a hard object entered the shop and asked the cashier for money.

Some people who were at the shop intervened and held the thief until the police arrived.

The police immediately identified the woman, who they are currently holding for further investigations.

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.