A 30-year-old woman from Birkirkara has been arrested after she allegedly committed two thefts - from a shop in Marsascala and from another in Marsa.

The police said they were investigating the Marsascala theft on Saturday - from a shop in Triq il-Qaliet when they received information, at around 6pm, that another was being committed from a shop in Triq Ħal-Qormi, Marsa.

The police went on site and preliminary investigations established that a hooded person allegedly armed with a knife and a hard object entered the shop and asked the cashier for money.

Some people who were at the shop intervened and held the thief until the police arrived.

The police immediately identified the woman, who they are currently holding for further investigations.