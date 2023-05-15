A company director charged with falsely reporting being raped by a Bolt taxi driver and held in custody for almost two weeks has been granted bail.

Earlier this month, a court heard that the 45-year-old, whose name is being withheld to protect her minor son, had booked a ride on the way back home in St Paul's Bay at around 3am.

She later claimed that the driver took a detour and raped her near a caravan site.

When confronted by the allegations, the driver denied the rape, claiming sex was consensual.

The vehicle trip record showed the driver had taken a different route than that alleged by the woman, who is pleading not guilty.

The woman was charged with reporting the man for a crime she knew he did not commit, taking a false oath and fabricating evidence.

She was denied bail in view of the serious nature of the offences, and the fact that civilians were still to testify.

When the case continued after her arraignment, the alleged victim - the Bolt driver - testified about the events of that night.

Following his testimony, the court, presided by Magistrate Astrid May Grima, upheld the accused's second request for bail against a deposit of €3,000, a personal guarantee of €10,000 and a curfew.

Lawyer Jason Grima is defence counsel.