A 51-year-old woman who pleaded not guilty to harassing her ex-husband was arraigned in court to face domestic violence charges on Wednesday.

The case was one of a series of domestic violence cases that began in court on Wednesday. In two other cases, two men were charged for crimes on their parents while in another case, police pressed charges against a man for assaulting his partner.

In the first case, the court heard that the 51-year-old accused was going through separation proceedings and that her ex had expressed concern back in January that she might become violent towards him.

Police Inspector Audrey Micallef said this was a “particular case” as the woman, who has two children, spent a month at Mount Carmel Hospital before being discharged and arraigned in court. The inspector said that psychiatrists had confirmed she was experiencing mental health problems.

The woman pleaded not guilty, and she was charged with harassing her ex-husband and was also charged with computer misuse and using technology to make threats.

Representing the accused, lawyer Mark Busuttil, asked for a ban on the publication of his client's name and the magistrate upheld the request.

She was granted bail against a personal guarantee of €5,000 and a protection order was issued banning her from approaching or speaking to her ex-husband.

One man charged for threatening 70-year-old father

In another case, a 41-year-old man from Birzebbuġa pleaded not guilty to causing his 70-year-old father to fear him and threatening him on 3 and 4 February.

His legal aid lawyer said the man was at Mount Carmel Hospital for the last week and had a drug addiction problem.

He was charged with threatening his father, resisting arrest, threatening and disobeying three police sergeants and seven constables, and assaulting two of the constables.

He was also charged with breaching the peace and breaching the conditions of a previous release.

He was denied bail. A protection order was issued banning the man from approaching the victim.

Lawyer Joseph Calleja Parnis appeared in parte civile.

Man charged for assaulting partner

In the third case, a 51-year-old man pleaded not guilty to assaulting and slightly injuring his partner at the Iklin home where they lived together.

The man, now residing in Birzebbuġa, was also charged with causing her to fear he would use violence against her between Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 February.

He was denied bail.

Lawyers Michael Sciriha and Daniel Cutajar represented the accused, while lawyer Veronica Spiteri appeared in parte civile.

Earlier on Wednesday a 24-year-old man pleaded guilty to assaulting and threatening his mother.

Police Inspectors Omar Zammit and Audrey Micallef prosecuted.