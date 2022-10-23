A man was on Sunday remanded in custody after he pleaded not guilty to slightly injuring, attacking, insulting and threatening his partner.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, heard that the accused, who was the alleged victim’s partner with whom he had a two-month-old daughter, had taken possession of his partner’s life to the extent that she had to inform him what she was wearing and all that took place during the day.

The alleged victim claimed that in one incident, her partner had tried to strangle her and in another, he hit her on the pavement.

On the day she filed the police report he had tried to report her missing and had also posted that she is missing on Facebook.

The prosecution objected to bail being granted due to the fact that the accused had no ties to Malta and because of the serious fear of tampering with evidence.

The defence stated that the accused had released a detailed statement whereby he was seriously contesting the charges and stating that he had an alternative address.

Bail was denied but the court accepted a request from the defence for a ban on names.

Lawyers Francesca Zarb and Franco Debono appeared for the defence.