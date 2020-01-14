A woman who allegedly stabbed her partner at the couple’s home early on

Sunday was remanded in custody on Tuesday despite claiming that she had only acted to defend herself.

Desislava Maksimova, a 49-year old Bulgarian, pleaded not guilty to having grievously injured her partner without intending to place his life in danger.

She also pleaded not guilty to having sought to suppress, destroy or change traces of the offence and being a recidivist.

Media reports quoted the police as saying they were alerted to the incident at a residence in Toni Bajada Street, St Paul’s Bay at around 12.30am on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations appeared to indicate that the alleged victim, a 45-year old Bulgarian man, had been attacked by two unknown men.

But subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Ms Maksimova.

Defence lawyer Martin Fenech argued that the couple had been facing relationship problems and that the woman had only tried to defend herself against her partner who had assaulted her.

Ms Maksimova pleaded not guilty.

However, a request for bail was rejected since she shares a home with her alleged victim and is also allegedly a relapser.

Moreover, the court observed that the woman had allegedly tried to alter evidence and had supplied the police with a different version.

Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted.

Lawyer Martin Fenech was legal aid counsel.