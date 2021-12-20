A teacher has filed a judicial protest against the health authorities, holding them responsible for weakness and pain in her left shoulder because a COVID-19 jab was wrongly administered. She is demanding that they pay damages.

The woman filed her protest against the health minister, the superintendent of public health and the director general of health services.

She said she was administered the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in her left shoulder on March 3 and immediately started suffering a sharp pain in her left arm and shoulder.

Her doctor later that month certified she was suffering from pain on her left shoulder caused by complications when she was administered the vaccine. He told her not to drive.

The woman said she needed to be seen at Mater Dei Hospital several times owing to her persistent pain, and underwent MRI tests.

She was also seen by a consultant neurologist who referred her to an orthopaedic consultant, suspecting she was suffering from ‘Shoulder Injury Related to Vaccine Administration’.

The woman said she was administered the second dose of the vaccine, in her right arm, on May 12, and suffered no ill effects from that.

The orthopaedic surgeon reported how his patient had been given the injection in her left shoulder where she described an entry point close to the acromion on the lateral side of her shoulder. As a result, she was suffering pain and had also experienced spasms in her left shoulder and was also advised she may need surgery as steroid injections were not working to ease inflammation.

The woman claimed she was suffering a permanent disability because the jab was wrongly administered and called on the health authorities to come forward for the settlement of damages, claiming her condition was caused by a lack of professionalism, diligence, prudence or carelessness.

Lawyer Mariah Mula signed the protest.

Last week, a Żabbar woman held the medical authorities responsible for damages after she claimed to have suffered permanent scarring as a result of an “infected needle” used to administer her COVID-19 jab.