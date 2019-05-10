A woman was cleared of trafficking drugs into the Corradino Correctional Facility almost nine years ago when her brother was an inmate.

Sandra Spagnol, 47, had accompanied her mother and sister on a visit to her brother Patrick, an inmate at Division 4, in October 2010.

Shortly after the three women had taken their leave, a rub down search of the prisoner had yielded a cigarette packet containing a brownish substance wrapped in foil, suspected to be cannabis resin.

The inmate was questioned, releasing a statement which led to the arrest of his sister who was also interrogated and subsequently charged with drug trafficking, possession of cannabis resin and smuggling the drug into prison.

A court-appointed scientific expert reported that the substance amounted to 1.45 grams of cannabis resin with a 10% purity, stuffed in the same packet containing tobacco, filters and cigarette papers.

In the course of criminal proceedings against the woman, the court, presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, observed that the accused’s statement was not admissible in evidence since it had been released without due legal assistance.

The accused’s brother, who had testified before the inquiring magistrate, had first chosen not to testify in the proceedings against his sister and two months later had again chosen not to testify to avoid self-incrimination, in view of criminal proceedings still pending against him.

This meant that the accused’s brother could not face cross-examination, the court said, adding that once the statements of both siblings were declared inadmissible, nothing was left to link the accused to the cannabis resin found in her brother’s pocket.

The police officers testifying in the case had not personally witnessed the prison visit, which meant that their testimony was hearsay, based on what they had been told by prison officials.

Moreover, the correctional officers who testified about the search, could not tell who the visitors had been.

This scarcity of evidence meant that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, the court concluded, thereby clearing the woman of all charges and urging all public officers to do their utmost to preserve all evidence in fulfilment of their strict duty and responsibility towards society.

Scanty and somewhat incorrect testimony by prison officials undermined public trust in such institutions thereby causing an undesirable effect.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.