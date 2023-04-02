A 32-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was involved in a traffic accident at Għasri.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Għarb at 2.15pm.

The woman, who lives in Xewkija, was a passenger in a Toyota Yaris that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Corolla.

The Yaris was being driven by a 36-year-old man who lives in Xewkija and a three-year-old boy was another passenger. The Corolla was being driven by a 34-year-old man who lives in Fontana. In the Corolla there was also a 30-year-old woman from Fontana.

A medical team assisted all five people on site and they were then taken to Gozo General Hospital in several ambulances.

It was later established that the 32-year-old is critical, the three-year-old was uninjured and the other three people suffered slight injuries.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.