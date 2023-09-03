A 50-year-old woman is in a critical condition after she got into difficulties while swimming in Comino.

The police said in a statement the woman, who is from the US, was swimming at the Blue Lagoon at around noon.

She was assisted by members of the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps who took the woman to land and gave her first aid until the arrival of a medical team on site.

The victim was transferred to Gozo and from there was taken to the Gozo General Hospital where her condition was certified as serious.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.