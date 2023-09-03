A 50-year-old woman is in a critical condition after she got into difficulties while swimming in Comino.

The police said in a statement the woman, who is from the US, was swimming at the Blue Lagoon at around noon.

She was assisted by members of the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps who took the woman to land and gave her first aid until the arrival of a medical team on site.

The victim was transferred to Gozo and from there was taken to the Gozo General Hospital where her condition was certified as serious.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.

 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.