A 75-year-old woman died in Sliema on Sunday after being crushed by her own car.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Publiju at around 5pm.

For an unknown reason, the woman, who is from Sliema, got out of the Toyota Aygo she was driving. The car rolled forward and the victim got caught under it. The car then stopped against a wall.

The victim was assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team on site but was certified dead on site.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.