A 20-year-old woman is in a critical condition after she was crushed between two cars in Mellieħa on Friday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Marfa at 11.15am.

The woman, who is from Żebbuġ, was crushed between an Isuzu Elf that was being driven by a 57-year-old man from Żebbuġ and an Opel Astra, that was being driven by a 44-year-old man from Għajnsielem, when the two cars were involved in a collision.

She was assisted by a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department on site and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.