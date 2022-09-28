A woman is in danger of dying after a parked car was forced onto her and three others as they waited at a bus stop in Qrendi on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened on Triq it-Tempesta at 8.45am, the police said, when a man driving a Mercedes Benz lost control of his car and crashed into a parked Toyota Vitz.

The force of the impact led the Vitz to crash onto four bus commuters waiting at a nearby bus stop. They are aged 62,66, 68 and 88, all Qrendi residents.

Photo: Malta Police CMRU

A medical crew and Civil Protection Department members went on site and the four victims as well as 44-year-old Mercedes driver were taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

Later, doctors said that the 62-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash. No information about the medical condition of the other four involved was available at the time of writing.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is leading an inquiry into the case.